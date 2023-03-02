Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.67-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.70 billion-$24.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.49 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.67-4.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Macy’s stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

