MagnetGold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,658.46 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $95.49 million and $3,658.46 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

