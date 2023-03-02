Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

