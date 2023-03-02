Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Down 40% Over Last 7 Days

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $18.19 or 0.00077370 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

