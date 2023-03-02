MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Raised to $7.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.83 on Monday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.