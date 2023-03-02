Mark Partin Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,062,900.00.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 344,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,585. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 363.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.