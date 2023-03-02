Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.71

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.71 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 158.60 ($1.91). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 157.85 ($1.90), with a volume of 6,309,935 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.78).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 987.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.10.

Insider Activity

About Marks and Spencer Group

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($35,326.69). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 321 shares of company stock valued at $45,030. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.