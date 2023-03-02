Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.93. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

