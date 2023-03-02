Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $16.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $357.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

