Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,205 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

