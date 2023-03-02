Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.235-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.96.

MRVL traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,867,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645,093. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -283.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

