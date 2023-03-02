Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

MASI stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,234,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

