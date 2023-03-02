Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81 to $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.88. 257,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.78. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 98.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

