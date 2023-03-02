Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Mastercard worth $547,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449,101 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.60. The stock has a market cap of $336.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

