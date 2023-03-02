Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 72,146 shares.
Mateon Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.
