Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,287,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444,849 shares during the period. Mattel comprises about 7.1% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mattel worth $630,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 751,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,336. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

