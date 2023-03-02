MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.16% of MaxLinear worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $63.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

