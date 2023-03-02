MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.16% of MaxLinear worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $63.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

