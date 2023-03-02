MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.16% of MaxLinear worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $63.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at MaxLinear
In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.