Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Mayville Engineering Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 0.87. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.