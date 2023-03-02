Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MECGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 0.87. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

