McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 333,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

About McEwen Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.