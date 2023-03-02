McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.
McEwen Mining Trading Down 3.1 %
McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 333,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
