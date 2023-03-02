McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $51,695.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGRC. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also

