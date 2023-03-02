Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 3.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 3,917,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,438,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

