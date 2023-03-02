Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

