Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,883. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.