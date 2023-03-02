MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,104,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 5,388,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 31,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

