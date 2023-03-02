Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.25

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.25 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 153.25 ($1.85). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 149.85 ($1.81), with a volume of 12,685,643 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.29) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192 ($2.32).

Melrose Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.42. The company has a market cap of £6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,211.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -1,538.46%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

