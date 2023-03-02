Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Melrose Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

MRO stock opened at GBX 157.45 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.25 ($2.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.29) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192 ($2.32).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

