Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mercari Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCARY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 9,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. Mercari has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $15.23.
Mercari Company Profile
