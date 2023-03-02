Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $14,336,100.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $44.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,462.03. 28,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,835. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,505.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,367.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

