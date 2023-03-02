MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 1,656.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 16,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

MFS Charter Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

