Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 5,218 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $18,146.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $5.73 on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

