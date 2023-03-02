Michael John Murphy Sells 5,041 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $650.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.83. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 184,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Articles

