Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

MU stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. 8,522,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,368,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.