Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $50,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 8,246,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,394. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

