Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $285.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a $285.00 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,790,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.62 and its 200 day moving average is $247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

