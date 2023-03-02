Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.85

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON MWY opened at GBX 688.91 ($8.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 712.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 703.58. The stock has a market cap of £457.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.59 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 639.80 ($7.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($9.90).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Kidd purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £55,275 ($66,700.86). Insiders own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

