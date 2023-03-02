Midas Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $142.48 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00419630 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.26 or 0.28364233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.42964195 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,536.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

