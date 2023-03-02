MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.16% from the stock’s current price.
MiMedx Group Stock Down 13.0 %
MDXG opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.60. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.28.
In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
