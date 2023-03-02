Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.06. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 30,739 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

