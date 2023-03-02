Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.06. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 30,739 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.