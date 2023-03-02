Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.55. Mistras Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 35,493 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Mistras Group Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $159.67 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.49.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
