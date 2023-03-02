Mizuho Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $80.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.19.

SQ opened at $76.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 2.33. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,539,731. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

