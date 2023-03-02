Mizuho Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 597.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

