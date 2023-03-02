Mizuho Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $54.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

