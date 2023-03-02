Mizuho Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after buying an additional 236,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

