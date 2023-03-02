MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Up 1,689.8% in February

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,700 shares, a growth of 1,689.8% from the January 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MMTec

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MMTec stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.11% of MMTec worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Price Performance

Shares of MTC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. MMTec has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global.

