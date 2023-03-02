Mobius Investment Trust plc (MMIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on May 5th

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:MMIT opened at GBX 138.44 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £149.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,780.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.89. Mobius Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.50 ($1.79).
