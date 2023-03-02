Mobius Investment Trust plc (MMIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on May 5th

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:MMIT opened at GBX 138.44 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £149.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,780.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.89. Mobius Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.50 ($1.79).

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

