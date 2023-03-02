MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MOGU Stock Down 0.4 %

MOGU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.