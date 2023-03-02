Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Shares Down 4.2%

Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 67,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 76,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Molekule Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -6.87.

Molekule Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molekule Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molekule Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.