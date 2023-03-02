Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Shares Down 4.2%

Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 67,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 76,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
Molekule Group Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -6.87.
Molekule Group Company Profile
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
