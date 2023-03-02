Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $273.80 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

