Molson Coors Beverage Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 232,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.37%.
Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
