Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.88%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71.

Shares of Monster Beverage are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

