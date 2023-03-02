Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.88%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.
Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71.
Shares of Monster Beverage are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.
Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
